Powerball adding third weekly drawing on Mondays, new Double Play feature

Lottery players in Indiana, and across the country, now have a third opportunity each week to become a multimillionaire by hitting the Powerball jackpot.

Beginning Monday, the multistate Powerball game with a minimum $20 million top prize will be drawn at 9:59 p.m. Region time on Mondays, in addition to the existing Wednesday night and Saturday night Powerball drawings.

"The game Hoosiers love is even better," said Sarah Taylor, Hoosier Lottery executive director and board president of the Multi-State Lottery Association that oversees the Powerball game.

"Powerball players will have more days to play, less time to wait between drawings and more ways to customize their play."

Adding a third drawing does not change the Powerball odds or cash prizes. Players purchasing a $2 Powerball ticket continue choosing five numbers from 1 to 69, and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

The Power Play feature also still is available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes won in the standard Powerball drawing.