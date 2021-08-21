Powerball adding third weekly drawing on Mondays, new Double Play feature

Lottery players in Indiana, and across the country, now have a third opportunity each week to become a multimillionaire by hitting the Powerball jackpot.
Beginning Monday, the multistate Powerball game with a minimum $20 million top prize will be drawn at 9:59 p.m. Region time on Mondays, in addition to the existing Wednesday night and Saturday night Powerball drawings.
"The game Hoosiers love is even better," said Sarah Taylor, Hoosier Lottery executive director and board president of the Multi-State Lottery Association that oversees the Powerball game.
"Powerball players will have more days to play, less time to wait between drawings and more ways to customize their play."
Adding a third drawing does not change the Powerball odds or cash prizes. Players purchasing a $2 Powerball ticket continue choosing five numbers from 1 to 69, and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.
The Power Play feature also still is available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes won in the standard Powerball drawing.
At the same time, Powerball purchasers in Indiana and 12 other states also now can purchase a new add-on feature called Double Play for $1 per play that gives players another chance to match their numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.
"With player interests in mind, we have continued to set our sights on exciting and innovative opportunities for the Powerball brand," Taylor said.
Hoosiers spent $78.7 million on Powerball tickets during the 2021 state budget year that ran from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, making Powerball the most popular lottery draw game in the state, according to the Hoosier Lottery.
Indiana also has the distinction of having the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.
The odds of matching the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's top prize are 1 in 292 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.
The odds of winning any prize in a Powerball game are 1 in 25.
By law, Hoosier Lottery profits from Powerball and other draw and scratch-off games are deposited in Indiana's General Fund that pays for nearly all state spending, including education, public safety and health care.
A portion of the lottery's profits also directly support state pension funds for Hoosier police, firefighters and teachers.