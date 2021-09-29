Powerball jackpot nears $600 million for Wednesday night's drawing

Could you use an extra half-billion dollars heading into the holidays?

The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball lottery drawing is a whopping $570 million, and could grow even higher prior to the 10 p.m. Region time drawing based on ticket sales.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, it's the eighth-largest jackpot in the history of the multistate lottery game.

It has built up over 38 consecutive Powerball drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with no top prize winner.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are available at retailers throughout the state, including most grocery stores and gas stations.

Players age 18 and up can speedily purchase tickets by asking the cashier for a "quick pick" and a computer will select their numbers for them.

To win the jackpot, a player's ticket must match the five white balls (numbers 1-69) drawn for the game, as well as the red Powerball (numbers 1-26).

The odds of winning the jackpot are infinitesimal — 1 in 292.2 million.