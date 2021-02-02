Principal owner of Gary casinos could be booted from Indiana's gaming industry

The Indiana Gaming Commission is raising the stakes in its standoff with a principal owner of Gary's Majestic Star casinos and the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
The state gaming regulatory agency has filed paperwork to permanently revoke the occupational gaming license of Rod Ratcliff.
Ratcliff's license already was suspended by the commission on an emergency basis Dec. 23 — an action Ratcliff is challenging at the Lake Superior Court in Hammond.
Revocation would remove Ratcliff permanently from Indiana's gaming industry.
His current in-limbo status, however, is disrupting the scheduled spring opening of the $300 million Hard Rock Casino because the commission wants Ratcliff's ownership issues resolved before allowing the Majestic Star gaming boats on Lake Michigan to be replaced by the new land-based casino adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street in Gary.
The commission's petition for revoking Ratcliff's license paints a damning portrait of Ratcliff's activities until mid-2018 as owner and CEO of central Indiana racino company Centaur Gaming, and since 2019 in various roles, including CEO, of Gary casino owner Spectacle Entertainment, in which Ratcliff is a "substantial" shareholder.
The newest allegations include Ratcliff making an oral offer of employment to an unidentified Indianapolis attorney and lobbyist with "perceived political connections in Gary" to become CEO of Spectacle Gary, the parent company of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
According to the commission, Ratcliff did not report the job offer to the commission, the provision of 3,000 ownership shares to the person, or the "significant monetary settlement" reached after Ratcliff rescinded the job offer.
Ratcliff later offered the same CEO position, along with what the commission deemed unreasonable compensation, to "an individual who owned and operated a lobbying firm."
That job offer, after initially being reduced to executive vice president, eventually was rescinded as well after the commission determined the person had no gaming industry experience, according to the commission.
The commission filing also includes an email and a calendar entry that puts Ratcliff at the center of an alleged straw donor scheme to funnel money from Centaur Gaming to an unsuccessful 2016 Republican primary election candidate in Indiana's 9th Congressional District.
The candidate, former state Sen. Brent Waltz, R-Greenwood, and the alleged bagman, former Spectacle Vice President and General Counsel John Keeler, both were indicted in September by the U.S. attorney in Indianapolis for various federal campaign finance violations.
Ratcliff has not been charged with any crimes. But the commission said his association with Waltz, Keeler and others charged in the scheme is enough to call into question Ratcliff's suitability to retain a gaming license.
"The ongoing burden of demonstrating suitability is upon (Ratcliff). (He) has failed to provide the commission with any evidence or information to counter the information contained within the criminal filings," the commission said.
In addition, the commission said Ratcliff repeatedly failed to cooperate with its investigation, exercised control of Spectacle finances after resigning from his company posts, and did not provide required disclosures about Spectacle ownership to the commission.
The commission also claims Ratcliff did not report some $900,000 in deposits to Ratcliff's horse wagering account between 2015 and 2019, as well as the resulting wins and losses.
Each of those allegations alone is enough to question Ratcliff's suitability for licensure, according to the commission.
Taken together, along with what currently isn't known due to Ratcliff's failure to cooperate, warrants license revocation, the commission said.
"(Ratcliff) has fundamentally undermined the commission's confidence and trust in his ability to act with the integrity and honesty required of him as a gaming licensee in Indiana," the commission said.
"Any perception that (Ratcliff's) multiple and brazen violations would not be met with the most significant consequence available would diminish the integrity and reputation of the industry and the commission. Furthermore, it would send a dangerous message to other Indiana licensees that such behavior will be tolerated in Indiana. (Ratcliff's) ongoing licensure and association with gaming in Indiana must cease."
Robert Vane, a spokesman for the casino owner, said Ratcliff is looking forward "to his day in court to contest these baseless allegations."
"The (commission's) recent motion also seems, finally, to concede that the (commission) acted hastily and improperly in suspending Mr. Ratcliff's license on a temporary basis rather than proceed with a full hearing on the merits of the (commission's) allegations," Vane said.
Ratcliff claims in a court filing the emergency suspension of his license was invalid because the seven-member commission currently lacks a member who lives in a county adjacent to Lake Michigan following the November resignation of Joseph Svetanoff, of Crown Point.
State law, however, permits the commission to act with as few as four members in attendance.