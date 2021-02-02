Principal owner of Gary casinos could be booted from Indiana's gaming industry

"The ongoing burden of demonstrating suitability is upon (Ratcliff). (He) has failed to provide the commission with any evidence or information to counter the information contained within the criminal filings," the commission said.

In addition, the commission said Ratcliff repeatedly failed to cooperate with its investigation, exercised control of Spectacle finances after resigning from his company posts, and did not provide required disclosures about Spectacle ownership to the commission.

The commission also claims Ratcliff did not report some $900,000 in deposits to Ratcliff's horse wagering account between 2015 and 2019, as well as the resulting wins and losses.

Each of those allegations alone is enough to question Ratcliff's suitability for licensure, according to the commission.

Taken together, along with what currently isn't known due to Ratcliff's failure to cooperate, warrants license revocation, the commission said.

"(Ratcliff) has fundamentally undermined the commission's confidence and trust in his ability to act with the integrity and honesty required of him as a gaming licensee in Indiana," the commission said.