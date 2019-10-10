The nearly 100,000 students, faculty and staff of Purdue University, including at its Northwest campuses in Hammond and Westville, no longer are permitted to place wagers on sporting events involving Purdue teams, coaches or student-athletes.
The Purdue University Board of Trustees approved a new policy Thursday banning Purdue-affiliated individuals from betting on Purdue sports in Indiana, where legal sports wagering began Sept. 1, or anywhere else that sports bets are accepted.
According to the trustees, the policy prohibiting Purdue sports bets by Purdue people was recommended by faculty members and the university's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, after Gov. Eric Holcomb in May signed into law House Enrolled Act 1015, permitting sports bets on professional and Division I college sports to be placed at Indiana casinos and through mobile sports wagering operators.
"Our goal and that of our Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is to operate with the greatest of integrity and sportsmanship," said Purdue President Mitch Daniels. "In that spirit and out of respect for our student-athletes and coaches, we believe this is the right action to take to reduce the potential for any student-athlete to feel compromised, for any implication of profiteering or inside information, or other problems."
NCAA rules already prohibit sports wagering by most university officials, student-athletes, coaches and others affiliated with university athletics.
Under Purdue's expanded sports wagering ban, faculty and staff found to be betting on Purdue teams can face discipline up to and including termination, according to the trustees.
The sanctions for non-athlete Purdue students who place bets on Purdue sports still are being developed by university administration and the Office of Student Rights.
Purdue is the second institution to recently ban wagering by students, faculty and staff on the university's sports teams.
St. Joseph's University, a Catholic school in Philadelphia, imposed similar betting restrictions in September for individuals attending or associated with the university.
In Illinois, where legal sports wagering has not yet begun, the authorizing statute enacted in June prohibits bets on Illinois-based college teams by anyone in the state.