Real-money online casino gaming available in Michigan through Four Winds Casino

Northwest Indiana residents traveling in Michigan now can gamble at one of that state’s Four Winds Casinos without having to stop in New Buffalo, Hartford or Dowagiac.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has authorized the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians to immediately begin offering online slot machines, casino games and mobile sports wagering through a partnership between its Four Winds Casinos and Pala Interactive LLC.

“Providing online access from a mobile phone, tablet or personal computer adds an entirely new dimension to the gaming and sports betting experience,” said Frank Freedman, Four Winds chief operating officer.

“This new platform will enable us to bring the fun and excitement from inside our Four Winds Casinos to the homes of our loyal guests and players throughout Michigan.”

Individuals must be physically present anywhere in the state of Michigan to gamble online through Four Winds, or any of the 11 other Michigan tribal or commercial casinos offering online casino games or sports wagering.

Real-money online gaming is not permitted at this time in Indiana, though mobile sports wagering is allowed through vendors affiliated with the state’s 13 commercial casinos.