Rebranding brings Horseshoe Casino to central Indiana

The Hoosier State now is home to two Horseshoe casinos.
In addition to Horseshoe Hammond, the former Indiana Grand horse track casino in the central Indiana city of Shelbyville was rebranded Tuesday as Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino.
The rebranding caps a $33.7 million expansion and renovation that included creation of a 5,000-square-foot World Series of Poker Room featuring 20 tables; a 20-seat video poker bar with 65" LCD overhead screens; new table games, slots and gaming chairs; new design elements throughout the gaming floor; and more than 100 new jobs.
"The Horseshoe brand was founded on the commitment to making it right for the gambler, focused on service and dedicated to our guests," said Dan Nita, regional president for Caesars Entertainment. "We look forward to celebrating this next chapter in central Indiana with Horseshoe."
The Shelbyville casino also is in the process of constructing Brew Brothers, a new eatery, adjacent to the Caesars Sportsbook located inside the casino.
"Being able to link our property and services to the Horseshoe brand will enhance the gaming, racing, dining and entertainment experience for our guests," said Steve Jarmuz, senior vice president and general manager at Horseshoe Indianapolis.
"The addition of the World Series of Poker Room coupled with our Caesars Race and Sportsbook gives our guests a unique menu of gaming opportunities, all located on one floor."
According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond ranked second for monthly revenue in January, closely followed by Horseshoe Indianapolis in third-place out of the 12 state-regulated casinos.
Both Horseshoe casinos, along with the Caesars Southern Indiana casino located near the Ohio River in Elizabeth, are operated by Caesars Entertainment.
1 of 19
Alice Cooper rocks The Venue
Alice Cooper, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (2011) and "Godfather of Shock Rock," brought his guillotines, boa constrictor, dueling swords and whips, dolls and monsters to the region on Sunday during his Raise the Dead Tour at Horseshoe Casino's The Venue. Check out our gallery on www.nwi.com.
Alice Cooper, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (2011) and "Godfather of Shock Rock," brought his guillotines, boa constrictor, dueling swords and whips, dolls and monsters to the region on Sunday during his Raise the Dead Tour at Horseshoe Casino's The Venue. Check out our gallery on www.nwi.com.
1 of 19
Alice Cooper rocks The Venue
Alice Cooper, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (2011) and "Godfather of Shock Rock," brought his guillotines, boa constrictor, dueling swords and whips, dolls and monsters to the region on Sunday during his Raise the Dead Tour at Horseshoe Casino's The Venue. Check out our gallery on www.nwi.com.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper plays The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during his Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper plays "Dirty Diamonds" at The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during his Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper plays "Dirty Diamonds" at The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during his Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper plays The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during his Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss at The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during the Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie at The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during the Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper guitarist/producer/songwriter Tommy Henriksen plays The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during the Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper guitarists Ryan Roxie and Nita Strauss at The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during the Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss is chased by the monster during "Feed my Frankenstein" at The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during the Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
The monster looks upon the audience during Alice Cooper's "Feed my Frankenstein" at The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during the Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper guitarists (from left) Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henrikson at The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during the Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper plays The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during his Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper bass player Chuck Garric at The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during the Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper drummer Glen Sobel at The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during the Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper guitarist/producer/songwriter Tommy Henriksen plays The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during the Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss at The Venue in Hammond on Sunday, Nov. 2 during the Raise the Dead Tour.
Damian Rico, The Times
Alice Cooper 2014
Performing the diabolic role of "Nurse Rozetta" is none other than Alice Cooper's wife Sheryl Goddard.