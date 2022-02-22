Rebranding brings Horseshoe Casino to central Indiana

The Hoosier State now is home to two Horseshoe casinos.

In addition to Horseshoe Hammond, the former Indiana Grand horse track casino in the central Indiana city of Shelbyville was rebranded Tuesday as Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino.

The rebranding caps a $33.7 million expansion and renovation that included creation of a 5,000-square-foot World Series of Poker Room featuring 20 tables; a 20-seat video poker bar with 65" LCD overhead screens; new table games, slots and gaming chairs; new design elements throughout the gaming floor; and more than 100 new jobs.

"The Horseshoe brand was founded on the commitment to making it right for the gambler, focused on service and dedicated to our guests," said Dan Nita, regional president for Caesars Entertainment. "We look forward to celebrating this next chapter in central Indiana with Horseshoe."

The Shelbyville casino also is in the process of constructing Brew Brothers, a new eatery, adjacent to the Caesars Sportsbook located inside the casino.

"Being able to link our property and services to the Horseshoe brand will enhance the gaming, racing, dining and entertainment experience for our guests," said Steve Jarmuz, senior vice president and general manager at Horseshoe Indianapolis.

"The addition of the World Series of Poker Room coupled with our Caesars Race and Sportsbook gives our guests a unique menu of gaming opportunities, all located on one floor."

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond ranked second for monthly revenue in January, closely followed by Horseshoe Indianapolis in third-place out of the 12 state-regulated casinos.

Both Horseshoe casinos, along with the Caesars Southern Indiana casino located near the Ohio River in Elizabeth, are operated by Caesars Entertainment.

