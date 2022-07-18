Region lottery winner could end up big loser

A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northwest Indiana and worth $50,000 will expire if the prize is not claimed by Aug. 11.

The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging Region residents to check their pockets, their purses, under their couch cushions, and anywhere else they might keep their lottery tickets to see if they are the winner.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased for the Feb. 12 Powerball drawing at Speedway, 98 W. 73rd St. in Merrillville.

It matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 12 drawing were 8, 10, 21, 41, 62 and Powerball 7.

Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.

The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket to sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket.

To claim the prize, the winner must schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Records show the odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1 in 913,129. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.