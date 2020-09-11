Return of professional sports spurs increase in Indiana sports wagering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The return of professional sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic is reviving Indiana's nascent sports wagering industry, notwithstanding new competition from Illinois and Michigan.

Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show $169 million in sports bets were placed in August at Indiana casinos or through affiliated mobile applications.

That was more than double Indiana's $70.9 million July sports wagering handle. But it's still nearly 10% lower than the record $187.2 million in sports bets recorded in February prior to most coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Dan Nita, regional president for Caesars Entertainment Inc., parent company of the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, said he would not be surprised to see Indiana set a new record for sports wagering handle in September with pro baseball, football, basketball, hockey and soccer all playing at the same time.

"I would anticipate having great results. I'll just be curious to see how things shuffle out over the next couple months," Nita said.

Legal sports wagering began in Indiana on Sept. 1, 2019, with mobile wagering starting a few months later. Casinos in both Michigan and Illinois were due to launch sports wagering in March, but due to the pandemic only began coming online this summer.