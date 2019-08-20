GARY — The City Council’s rezoning approval for the planned Hard Rock Casino project has been postponed a week.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said the delay is a formality so that all parties — Spectacle Entertainment, Hard Rock and the City Council — have all the project details.
The council now plans to vote Aug. 27 on a proposal to rezone some 30 acres at 29th Avenue and Burr Street for the $400 million project, as well as a resolution formally authorizing the relocation of the Majestic Star casinos.
Once that vote happens, that clears the way for the Indiana Gaming Commission the following day to give final approval for the first land-based casino in Northwest Indiana.
The city of Gary is betting that a Hard Rock Casino adjacent to the Borman Expressway will be a bigger economic and employment boon for the Steel City than the Majestic Star casinos have been over more than two decades on Lake Michigan.
Rod Ratcliff, Spectacle chairman and CEO, and other company representatives were on hand to talk about the project.
He said he’s been part of the gaming industry for a long time, but this project has certainly been one of the “most gratifying.”
The new Gary casino will have up to 2,764 gaming positions, giving it approximately the same capacity as Hammond's Horseshoe Casino, Indiana's revenue leader, and making it about three-fourths the maximum size of the future Chicago casino.
It also will feature a Hard Rock Cafe, numerous bars and restaurants, a 2,000-seat Hard Rock Live performance venue, an attached multi-story hotel, parking garage and considerably easier access for motorists traveling Interstate 80/94, Indiana's busiest highway, and gamblers crossing the state line from Illinois.
The new casino is set to be built in two phases, with groundbreaking still this year for the 225,000-square foot casino, dining and entertainment spaces, and the surface parking lots. Those are projected to open Dec. 31, 2020.
Carolyn McCrady, of Gary, spoke on behalf of a coalition of citizens, nonprofits and advocacy groups urging Spectacle to hire locally and create a community development fund to aid projects and community groups within the economically depressed Black Oak neighborhood.
Gary City Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade said she wants to see local hiring, not only when the casino is operational, but when the first shovel hits the dirt.
“Hard Rock, Spectacle, you’re going to make a lot of money, and the citizens of Gary, they want to make money with you,” she said.
Spectacle expects the Hard Rock Casino Gary will employ approximately 1,800 workers when the property is fully developed, compared to the roughly 900 people currently earning a paycheck at Majestic Star.
Majestic Star owner Spectacle Entertainment must pay the first $4 million installment of the $20 million move fee and gives up the second Gary casino owners license for reuse in Terre Haute, in accordance with the provisions of House Enrolled Act 1015.
Rich Zeigler, Spectacle vice president of development, show council members preliminary renderings of the Hard Rock Casino Gary.
They show visitors traversing a marble-like walkway through the center of the casino with numerous table games and thousands of slot machines on either side. The new casino also will feature a space to watch and place bets on sporting events.
A huge, neon-lit guitar at the main entrance will be visible from the expressway and will be a “tremendous presence,” in the community, Zeigler said.
“We’re very excited about the way the plans here have developed,” he said.