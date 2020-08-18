Scratch-off lottery ticket sales top $1 billion for first time in Indiana history

After deducting lottery expenses, another $304.6 million is being deposited in the state's general fund, and will partially go toward covering teacher, police and firefighter pensions.

Records show IGT Indiana, which operates Hoosier Lottery sales and marketing under a 15-year privatization contract inked in 2012, generated $309.3 million in net income for the lottery.

That was above the $300 million minimum net income required for IGT to avoid making a shortfall payment to the state. But just short of the $310 million needed to trigger a state incentive payment to the company.

Carrie Stroud, Hoosier Lottery chief of staff, said the near-miss on incentive pay, where the lottery and IGT Indiana would have split proceeds over $310 million — which increases to $316 million for the current budget year — likely was due to the surge in scratch-off sales, since scratch games tend to have a higher player payback rate than draw games.

Stroud noted that scratch games continue to be incredibly popular, besting expectations in July alone by 24%, even as most of the state's businesses have reopened with COVID-19 protections in place.