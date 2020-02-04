Senate OKs bill letting off-duty cops carry guns in casinos

The gun-slinging lawman, a relic of 19th century Wild West saloon card rooms, soon might be spotted slamming drinks, gun on his or her hip, trying to win money in 21st century Indiana casinos.

The Indiana Senate voted 40-9 Tuesday to direct the Indiana Gaming Commission to adopt rules authorizing off-duty law enforcement officers to carry a handgun, either openly or concealed, while visiting a casino, horse track or any other gaming property.

Current IGC regulations only permit on-duty law enforcement officers to be armed in a casino when their "sole purpose for being in the casino is the performance of official duties."

Senate Bill 291 would authorize guns to be carried in casinos by 40 different types of on-duty, off-duty and retired law enforcement officials, including state, county and local police, school truant officers, conservation officers, prison guards and town marshals, among others.

Notably, the legislation does not require officers to refrain from consuming alcohol while carrying a gun in a casino.

