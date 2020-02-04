Senate OKs bill letting off-duty cops carry guns in casinos

The gun-slinging lawman, a relic of 19th century Wild West saloon card rooms, soon might be spotted slamming drinks, gun on his or her hip, trying to win money in 21st century Indiana casinos.
The Indiana Senate voted 40-9 Tuesday to direct the Indiana Gaming Commission to adopt rules authorizing off-duty law enforcement officers to carry a handgun, either openly or concealed, while visiting a casino, horse track or any other gaming property.
Current IGC regulations only permit on-duty law enforcement officers to be armed in a casino when their "sole purpose for being in the casino is the performance of official duties."
Senate Bill 291 would authorize guns to be carried in casinos by 40 different types of on-duty, off-duty and retired law enforcement officials, including state, county and local police, school truant officers, conservation officers, prison guards and town marshals, among others.
Notably, the legislation does not require officers to refrain from consuming alcohol while carrying a gun in a casino.
It would mandate armed officers check in with state gaming agents prior to entering a casino, and wear a wristband while on the property to indicate to casino personnel they are carrying a handgun.
State Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, filed the measure after two southern Indiana county sheriffs told him they never want to be without their weapons — even while off-duty and partaking in casino entertainment — in case they're needed to stop a mass shooting.
But state Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said he's concerned Indiana is inviting other problems by significantly increasing the number of people carrying guns in casinos, and not restricting armed casino patrons from drinking.
"Don't tell me law enforcement officers don't have alcohol problems. A lot of people who have stressful jobs have alcohol problems," Taylor said. "I hope nothing happens. But I'm really concerned about this bill."
Under the measure, which now goes to the House, the general public still would be barred from carrying handguns in Indiana casinos.