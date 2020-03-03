Senate OKs food and beverage tax to fund public safety near new Gary casino

A plan to assess a tiny surcharge on food and beverage sales at the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, to pay for enhanced municipal public safety efforts near the Gary gaming property, was approved Tuesday by the Indiana Senate.

House Bill 1065, which passed the Republican-controlled chamber 31-19, imposes the Region's first 1% food and beverage tax on sales at restaurants and bars in the $300 million casino that's scheduled to open Dec. 31 adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency projects the tax will raise a total of between $460,000 and $920,000 after it takes effect on the casino's opening day and Jan. 1, 2025, when the tax is due to expire.

The legislation mandates the money only be used by the city of Gary for public safety purposes within one mile of the casino site at 29th Avenue and Burr Street.

The tax is supported by Gary Mayor Jerome Price and Spectacle Entertainment, majority owner of the new Hard Rock casino as well as the existing Majestic Star casinos at Gary's Buffington Harbor on Lake Michigan.