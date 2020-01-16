Some of those wacky bets Nevada casinos typically offer on unlikely events during the Super Bowl will be available this year at Indiana casino sportsbooks and through mobile sports wagering operators in the state.
The Indiana Gaming Commission this week authorized seven categories of "prop bets" on football's biggest game of the year that's set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
Under the rule, wagers are permitted on the Super Bowl coin toss outcome, the name of the player to correctly call the coin toss, the team winning the coin toss, the color of the Gatorade shower at the end of the game, who the Super Bowl MVP will thank first, whether any specific player will retire after the game, and whether either team will use a "flea flicker" trick play.
It's still up to each casino or mobile wagering application to decide whether to offer odds and accept wagers on any of the state-authorized proposition bets.
Of course, wagering also will be available on which team wins Super Bowl LIV, whether the winning team covers the point spread, and whether the total number of points in the game is above or below a certain number.
Sunday's conference championship games will determine which two teams advance to the Super Bowl in Miami.
The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are competing for the National Football Conference title, while the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs are vying for the American Football Conference trophy.
It's been 34 years since the Chicago Bears last won a Super Bowl.