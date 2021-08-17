Seven central Indiana lawmakers threaten to undo state's casino owner integrity rules

Seven central Indiana state representatives are objecting to the casino owner integrity rules the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) believes are needed to prevent further corruption in the state's casino industry.

In a letter sent July 26 to IGC Chairman Michael McMains, the Hoosier lawmakers threaten to take action during the 2022 General Assembly to block the IGC from inquiring into the personal and financial ties of investors in privately-held casino companies, such as Spectacle Entertainment, the primary owner of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

The lawmakers claim their interest — in what normally would be a fairly obscure regulatory matter — is rooted in "the privacy rights and investment strategies of citizens," as well as the potential "such requirements may unfairly discourage small investors from participating" in the casino industry.

Moreover, they suggest such policies "should receive significantly more vetting and scrutiny than provided in the emergency rule making process" used by the IGC to enact them March 23, and perhaps "should be the purview of the state elected policy making entity."