'Significant' investment on tap as Ameristar Casino celebrates 25th anniversary

EAST CHICAGO — For 25 years, Ameristar Casino has been a favorite gaming, hotel and entertainment destination for residents of Northwest Indiana, Chicagoland and beyond.

To ensure Ameristar continues to be a top choice in an increasingly competitive marketplace its parent company, Penn National Gaming, is preparing to make a "significant" investment in the property as it begins its second quarter-century in business at the East Chicago Marina.

Ryan Coppola, Ameristar East Chicago vice president and general manager, declined in an interview Thursday to say, other than "significant," exactly how large the forthcoming property improvements will be.

But Coppola said it will be bigger than the recent conversion of the sports book at Ameristar to a Barstool Sportsbook and the addition of new slot machines and table games to the casino's formerly wide open pavilion.

"Last year we had massive success in the remodel of the Barstool Sportsbook, and the restaurant, and that gaming space in the pavilion. We've seen an incredible response from our guests, attracting new guests, attracting the Barstool fan base," Coppola said.

"We're planning to reinvest in the property, again."

Coppola said the investment will include more gaming space in the pavilion and either upgraded or additional food and beverage options for the tens of thousands of guests who enter the 24-hour-a-day gaming facility each month.

"Right now, we have such great momentum in this property," Coppola said. "How do we make sure that we continue to expand on that legacy? And how do we create the best possible trajectory for the property long-term?"

A couple years back, few casino industry watchers were predicting Ameristar would be holding its own after the neighboring Majestic Star Casinos relocated to an improved location in Gary and rebranded as the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

But data from the Indiana Gaming Commission show each month Ameristar continues to earn about $20 million of win, or revenue after paying successful bettors — approximately the same monthly win as it has had throughout its 25-year run on Lake Michigan.

"We have tried to create a differentiated experience in slots," Coppola said. "We want to make sure that people have the ability to play here and the best experience from a time on device standpoint."

"Our guests are telling us they appreciate where we're going in our strategy and how we've set up our floor," he added. "They tell us exactly what they think by how often they show up and how much time they spend with us, and all those indicators look great."

Indeed, Ameristar is unique among Northwest Indiana casinos because the gaming starts mere steps after a guest enters the casino from the free, attached parking garage.

"The friction is so low to come here. It's easy to get in, easy to park, you're playing in seconds," Coppola said. "There's no quicker way, more convenient way, than us."

Ameristar also is the only Lake County casino to currently have a hotel. Coppola said that amenity brings in many guests who want to stay and play for several days in a row, both staycationers from Northwest Indiana and out-of-towners visiting Chicago who want to spend time at a casino during their trip.

Coppola said he knows Hard Rock is looking at building a hotel. A hotel also is in the plans for the Wind Creek Casino set to begin construction this year at Interstate 80/294 and Halsted Street in Homewood-East Hazel Crest, Illinois, and a hotel likely will be part of any downtown Chicago casino.

"Illinois threats are always looming for us," Coppola said. "Illinois is something we've always got to be really thoughtful of."

But Coppola is hopeful any new Illinois casinos, or the continued expansion of slots in bars across the state line, will have the effect of growing the overall Chicagoland gaming market and continue bringing new people into casinos, just as Hard Rock so far has in Indiana.

Either way, Coppola said the experience guests have at Ameristar, and the 800 or so employees who make it happen each and every day, always has distinguished the East Chicago casino among its competitors.

"The culture here is the best group of people that I've had the experience to work with. It's been an absolute pleasure to be here and to have the opportunity to come to work here every day side-by-side with this group," Coppola said.

"The feedback from team members and engagement has never been better. It's the best we've ever seen here."

Ameristar showed its appreciation to its employees all last month as the casino, originally known as the Showboat Mardi Gras Casino, marked 25 years since first opening to the public on April 18, 1997.

To celebrate, the casino awarded prizes to randomly selected team members for 25 days in April, provided each employee a 25th anniversary sweatshirt, offered steeply discounted tickets to White Sox games, the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Sox game, and a contest where Ameristar employees could win college scholarships for their children.

"There was just this nonstop excitement around giving away things and rewarding our team," Coppola said.

Casino guests also got in on the fun with $25,000 cash awards, 25th anniversary sweatshirt and puffer vest giveaways, and other prizes.

In addition, Coppola said Ameristar is stepping up its community support in its anniversary year. On Thursday, he presented a $10,000 check for summer activities in the city of East Chicago in recognition of the community's unceasing support for Ameristar.

"I think it will make a difference," Coppola said.

The East Chicago casino was third to open in Lake County following the casinos in Gary and Hammond one year earlier.

While the boat, now permanently docked, is the same, Ameristar is the property's fourth brand. After opening as Showboat, it was purchased by Harrah's Entertainment a year later, then by Resorts International in 2005 and Ameristar in 2007.

Ameristar itself was purchased by Pinnacle Entertainment in 2014, and Pinnacle was acquired by Penn National in 2018. Penn operates 44 gaming properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions, and an online casino in five.

The 288-room hotel tower at Ameristar, with views of Lake Michigan, was added in 2002 and significantly renovated in 2012.

