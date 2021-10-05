 Skip to main content
Slot player hits $1.2 million progressive jackpot at Four Winds South Bend
A resident of Edwardsburg, Michigan, won an astounding $1,203,894.57 by hitting the progressive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine Friday at the Four Winds Casino in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — Who needs Powerball?

A new millionaire was created Friday with a $5.88 spin on a slot machine at the Four Winds Casino in South Bend.

The lucky patron, who the casino identified only as a resident of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was playing the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine when the player hit the game's progressive jackpot.

It paid an astounding $1,203,894.57.

The jackpot was the biggest of the recent big hits at the four Indiana and Michigan casinos owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.

A guest from Wheatfield, Indiana, won a $220,980 top prize Sept. 27 playing Dollar Storm: Caribbean Gold at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

Two days later, a player from St. Anne, Illinois, playing a Triple Diamond Strike slot, hit a $202,500 jackpot at the same casino.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Four Winds Casinos feature multiple slot machines with progressive jackpots starting at $100,000.

The South Bend location offers players some 1,400 machines, ranging from penny slots to slots costing $25 per spin.

In addition to the big wins at Four Winds, two Illinois residents hit top prizes in September worth $293,791.80 and $126,495.63 on slot spins at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

