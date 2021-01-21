South Bend casino set to add slot machines, table games, sports wagering

However, the tribe has agreed in the compact to pay 8% of its slot machine win to Indiana, compared to 6% in Michigan, in exchange for an exclusivity agreement that, in essence, freezes state gaming law within 50 miles of the Four Winds Casino, including in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

As a result, the Majestic Star move to the Hard Rock Casino in Gary can be completed. But no other Region casinos would be allowed to leave their dockside footprint and no casinos elsewhere in the state could relocate to northern Indiana.

The Northwest Indiana casinos also could have no more gambling games in the future than their previous maximum number of slot machines and table game seats.

The compact sets a limit of 3,403 gaming positions at Four Winds — equal to the maximum number of positions allowed at the spacious Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

Similar to state-regulated casinos, the Pokagons also agreed to withhold jackpot winnings from individuals delinquent in their child support payments, not make campaign donations to candidates for state or local office, and refrain from marketing to participants in Indiana's voluntary exclusion program.