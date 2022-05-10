Sports book opens Wednesday at Hard Rock Casino

GARY — Indiana's top earning casino is adding a new amenity.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is opening its long-awaited sports book, where guests can place bets on sporting events happening in Chicago, across the country and around the world.

The Hard Rock Sportsbook is located inside the casino immediately adjacent to the Hard Rock Cafe.

Live sports and betting odds are displayed on monitors near the staffed betting counter and electronic wagering kiosks, and patrons can view games from tables in the cafe while enjoying a drink, a meal or live music, as well as from other nearby seating and gaming areas.

"I'm very excited to finally announce the opening of Sportsbook as a great addition to our other gaming amenities. And, I’d especially like to thank all the employees who have worked so hard to bring this project to fruition," said Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Hard Rock has been the only Northwest Indiana casino lacking a retail sports book since sports wagering was legalized in the state in 2019.

Various business and regulatory hurdles delayed the launch of the Hard Rock Sportsbook when the new casino opened its doors at Interstate 80/94 and Burr Street nearly one year ago as a replacement for the Majestic Star Casinos on Lake Michigan that also did not offer sports wagering.

At this time, Hard Rock is not launching a mobile sports wagering app in Indiana in tandem with its in-person sports book.

Though mobile sports wagering through Hard Rock is likely to come soon to the Hoosier State as the company already is taking online sports bets in Arizona, Iowa, New Jersey and Virginia.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, Hard Rock in March was the state's highest earning casino for a sixth consecutive month, once again surpassing the former earnings leader, Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, for "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors.

Hard Rock's win from slot machines and table games totaled $38.5 million for the month, a 22% increase compared to its February win, and 12% more than Horseshoe's March win of $34.4 million, according to the IGC.

Indiana's April gaming revenue report is due to be released Thursday.

