Gov. Eric Holcomb was the first person to place a sports bet in Indiana around 11 a.m. Region time Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Indiana Grand casino in Shelbyville. He bet $10 on the Indianapolis Colts to win the Super Bowl.
Patrons place the first sports wagers Sept. 1, 2019, at Ameristar Casino in East Chicago.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has no regrets about the $10 bet he placed Sept. 1 on the Indianapolis Colts to win the Super Bowl, even though the team did not make the NFL playoffs this season.
In an exclusive interview with The Times, the Republican chief executive said he continues to believe in his hometown team — and the benefits of sports wagering in Indiana — that he's willing to put his money where his mouth is no matter how dim the Colts' prospects.
"I'm going to bet on them next year too!" Holcomb proclaimed.
He's not alone.
Since Holcomb placed the first legal sports wager in the state at Indiana Grand casino in Shelbyville, more than $273 million has been bet on sporting events through November at Indiana casinos or using sports betting applications on mobile phones or computers.
In November, bettors wagered $147.3 million on professional and college sports, generating $883,361 in tax revenue for the state, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.
On an annual basis, the amount of money bet on sports in Indiana in November equates to $1.8 billion in sports wagers over the course of a year.
That number is expected to continue growing ahead of the Feb. 2 Super Bowl, since Indiana will be alone among its neighboring states, including Illinois, to offer sports wagering on the biggest football game of the year.
"It looks to me, by the numbers and hearing from both industry and participants — people who bet on a more regular basis than I do because the last time I did was the first day you could — people are appreciating where we are right now," Holcomb said.
Indiana was the 13th state to fully legalize betting on sports after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 struck down a 1992 federal law restricting the practice.
Within weeks of Holcomb signing House Enrolled Act 1015 on May 8, the Indiana Gaming Commission was crafting sports wagering regulations that it put into effect less than four months after the gaming law was enacted.
In comparison, Illinois lawmakers legalized sports wagering June 28, and there still is no projected start date for sports betting in Illinois as the state's Gaming Board wrestles with how to implement the statute.
Holcomb said that difference, which manifests itself in more than just sports wagering, demonstrates his administration's overriding focus on delivering good government service for residents and businesses.
"I think what we did was a step in the right direction, for sure," Holcomb said. "Consumers want convenience, and this industry is no different than any other. I like to brag about the state of Indiana for being a place of continuity and certainty and convenience."
At the same time, Holcomb isn't eager to rush into additional gaming expansion, such as real-money slot machines or video poker on mobile devices, until he sees the full impact of the new gaming law — which also authorized a land-based casino in Gary and relocated Gary's second casino owner's license to Terre Haute.
"We're growing right now. We took some big steps here this last session," Holcomb said. "A lot of progress made in terms of not just that convenience, but in terms of potential and realized economic development that's occurring in those areas."
In Gary, Spectacle Entertainment is beginning to construct a $300 million, 225,000-square-foot casino adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street, that also will include a sportsbook, Hard Rock Cafe, 2,000-seat Hard Rock Live performance venue, and numerous restaurants and bars to replace its Majestic Star casino boats on Lake Michigan.
Plans call for a 10-story hotel and parking garage, both attached to the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, to be built a few years after the Gary land-based casino opens, tentatively scheduled for Dec. 31, 2020.
The new amenities are likely to make the Gary casino more competitive with the state's only tribal casino, Four Winds South Bend.
Holcomb said he expects the state soon will finalize, and submit to the General Assembly, a gaming compact with the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi that will enable the tribe to offer regular slot machines, table games and sports wagering, instead of only slot-like bingo games.
"We're working on it right now in good faith," Holcomb said in December. "We're making progress. I suspect sometime in the first quarter of next year we'll be there."