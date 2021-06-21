State can require detailed background, financial info from casino investors, court rules

"From these events, IGC believed there were gaps in its existing rules regarding attempts to separate persons deemed unsuitable from the casino owner's licensee. IGC drafted the emergency rule to close this gap."

The plaintiffs claimed in court filings the disclosures required by the IGC are too extensive, the rule was not properly approved, a conspiracy is afoot to deny them licenses even if they submit the paperwork, and the IGC is working in cahoots with primary Spectacle owner Greg Gibson to deprive them of their increasingly valuable shares following the May 14 opening of the Hard Rock Casino.

Chavis found no issues with how the IGC adopted its emergency integrity rule. He also said there's no basis for the plaintiffs to pursue a judicial remedy at this time because they haven't even submitted their applications to the IGC, let alone suffered any harm as a result.

"To comply with the rule at this point, plaintiffs need only complete a written application for a license," said Chavis, who also extended until July 14 the deadline to submit the information demanded by the IGC.