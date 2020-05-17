State mandates strict health and safety standards before Indiana casinos can reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A trip to the casino won't be like it used to be when Northwest Indiana's five gaming properties finally reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, likely on or after June 14.

The Indiana Gaming Commission on Friday issued guidelines for casino operators requiring them to devise plans for implementing employee and patron health screenings, strict capacity limits, rigid disinfection requirements, and restrictions on smoking, among other measures, before their casino will be allowed to reopen.

According to Sara Tait, the commission's executive director, the health and safety mandates "serve to provide confidence to the public that gaming will commence in a measured and responsible manner under conditions now necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Under the plan, every employee and guest must be quizzed about recent travel, contacts and health symptoms, along with undergoing a temperature check and sanitizing their hands, before they'll be permitted to enter a casino.

Once inside, casinos will be limited to half their usual capacity, all employees must wear a face mask and patrons have to stay at least 6 feet away from others at all times.