State, Pokagons continuing negotiations on gaming expansion at South Bend casino

In Michigan, the tribe has a gaming compact in place with the state that requires 6% of net "win," or revenue after paying successful bets, go to state economic development programs, and an additional 2% be distributed to local governments.

The tribe already has been paying 2% of its Indiana win to the city of South Bend, or a minimum of $1 million a year. South Bend has allocated half the revenue to its general fund and half to the city's redevelopment commission.

In comparison, non-tribal Indiana casinos pay a graduated wagering tax that ranges between 15% and 40% of win — significantly higher than what the tribe pays to Michigan.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, federal law does not permit the state to directly tax a tribal casino. But revenue sharing is permitted in a gaming compact under specific circumstances that result in "quantifiable economic benefits" to the tribe, such as no in-county competition from a state-licensed casino.

Tait declined to provide the State Budget Committee any specific details on what may be in the gaming compact under negotiation or what the sticking points are.

The Pokagons are the only federally recognized Indian tribe in the Hoosier State and this is the first gaming compact being negotiated for Indiana.