State regulators evaluating Terre Haute casino proposals, decision expected Nov. 17

For comparison, the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond currently offers patrons 1,974 slot machines and 118 table games.

All the Terre Haute plans, except Hard Rock, include an upscale hotel as part of the initial development. Hard Rock's prospectus indicates a hotel will be built as part of a Phase II, similar to their plans to construct a hotel at their Gary casino in coming years.

Each of the proposals additionally promises multiple fine and casual dining restaurants at the casino, with diners eating inside an on-site greenhouse in Full House's "American Place" plan.

The "Rocksino" by Hard Rock also would have a 300-seat Velvet Sessions Showroom for live musical entertainment.

Hard Rock may have a leg up on the competition because it already has a complete building and operations plan for a Terre Haute casino developed in association with the former license holder, Lucy Luck Gaming.

In June, the IGC denied Lucy Luck's license renewal request due to a variety of financial and ethical concerns, along with the lack of visible progress toward constructing a Terre Haute casino after more than a year.

That opened the door for other companies to apply for the license.

