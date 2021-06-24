State won't disrupt operations at Gary casino, declines to renew Terre Haute license

"It truly saddens me to know that the Terre Haute license will be open for a bidding process amongst companies who will be interested in the project solely for monetary gain, and with companies who don't know our community like Lucy Luck does," Gibson said.

"For me, this project has always been about Terre Haute; it’s been about my home community. Terre Haute deserves this casino, and I wish it could be alongside Lucy Luck Gaming."

Jon Lucas, Hard Rock International chief operating officer, said Hard Rock is willing to work with Spectacle to avoid a similar fate in Gary by perhaps restructuring its operating agreement with Spectacle to take on more corporate oversight.

Otherwise, Lucas is satisfied with the new Gary casino that opened to the public May 14 adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street with 1,400 employees on the job, strong gaming revenue, more than 100,000 people served at the casino's five restaurants and multiple bars, significant loyalty program signups, and more than $100,000 donated to Region nonprofit organizations since opening.