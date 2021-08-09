Table games now open at South Bend tribal casino

However, the tribe agreed in the compact to pay 8% of its slot machine win to Indiana, compared to 6% in Michigan, in exchange for an exclusivity agreement that, in essence, freezes state gaming law within 50 miles of the Four Winds Casino, including in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Holcomb and state gaming regulators on Thursday joined Wesaw and other Pokagon leaders to cut the ribbon on the new casino games at Four Winds, which also is constructing a 23-story hotel tower adjacent to the 140,000-square foot casino.

"It's a great day to be Pokagon and we are very excited for what the future holds," Wesaw said. "Not only is Class III gaming in Indiana a historic and important milestone for the Pokagon Band and our Four Winds Casinos, but the expansion of Four Winds South Bend will create numerous additional economic benefits with the state of Indiana and the city of South Bend."

Frank Freedman, Four Winds chief operating officer, said the new gaming offerings and casino amenities take the South Bend guest experience "to another level" and provide a "premium resort-style feel" similar to the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.