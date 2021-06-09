Three NWI community organizations win big thanks to new Gary casino

The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana recently presented a surprise donation worth $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana. Holding the oversized guitar-shaped check are, from left, Sheria Givens-Pearson, Boys and Girls Club program director; Marcus Steele Jr., Boys and Girls Club junior staff/youth of the year; Dawn Reynolds-Pettit, Hard Rock vice president of human resources; Joe Branchik, Hard Rock vice president of marketing; Matt Schuffert, president, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana; and Ryan Smiley, president and CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana.
The exterior of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana on May 6, 2021 in Gary.
GARY — Three Northwest Indiana community organizations have hit the jackpot thanks to the new Hard Rock Casino in Gary.
Casino officials recently presented checks worth $30,000 each to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana and the Urban League of Northwest Indiana.
The surprise donations came from proceeds generated during an employee friends and family event held at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana prior to the May 14 grand opening of the $300 million land-based gaming facility adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.
"Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is committed to help local charities in Gary and Northwest Indiana have the financial resources to support their constituents in times of need," said Matt Schuffert, casino president.
Schuffert last week was joined by various Hard Rock Casino executives as he presented oversized guitar-shaped checks to leaders and staff at each of the three organizations.
"We depend on the support of partners like Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. We truly appreciate their generosity," said Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
"Having the ability to provide fresh fruit, vegetables and dairy along with summer meals is so important to needy families while their children are not in school."
Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, and Vanessa Allen McCloud, Urban League president and CEO, likewise expressed their appreciation to the Hard Rock and its employees for the donations.
The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana recently presented a surprise donation worth $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana. Holding the oversized guitar-shaped check are, from left, Sheria Givens-Pearson, Boys and Girls Club program director; Marcus Steele Jr., Boys and Girls Club junior staff/youth of the year; Dawn Reynolds-Pettit, Hard Rock vice president of human resources; Joe Branchik, Hard Rock vice president of marketing; Matt Schuffert, president, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana; and Ryan Smiley, president and CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana.
The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana recently presented a surprise donation worth $30,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. Holding the oversized guitar-shaped check are, from left, Dawn Reynolds-Pettit, Hard Rock vice president of human resources; Victor Garcia, president and CEO, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana; and Matt Schuffert, president, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana recently presented a surprise donation worth $30,000 to the Urban League of Northwest Indiana. Holding the oversized guitar-shaped check are, from left, Matt Schuffert, president, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana; Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO, Urban League of Northwest Indiana; Yolanda Davis, Urban League chairman; Kenichi Iwama, Urban League secretary; Kiki Encarnacion, Hard Rock human resources manager and Urban League director; and Guillermina Perez, Hard Rock surveillance director and Urban League director.