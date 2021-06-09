 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three NWI community organizations win big thanks to new Gary casino
urgent

Three NWI community organizations win big thanks to new Gary casino

GARY — Three Northwest Indiana community organizations have hit the jackpot thanks to the new Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

Casino officials recently presented checks worth $30,000 each to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana and the Urban League of Northwest Indiana.

The surprise donations came from proceeds generated during an employee friends and family event held at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana prior to the May 14 grand opening of the $300 million land-based gaming facility adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.

"Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is committed to help local charities in Gary and Northwest Indiana have the financial resources to support their constituents in times of need," said Matt Schuffert, casino president.

Schuffert last week was joined by various Hard Rock Casino executives as he presented oversized guitar-shaped checks to leaders and staff at each of the three organizations.

"We depend on the support of partners like Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. We truly appreciate their generosity," said Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

"Having the ability to provide fresh fruit, vegetables and dairy along with summer meals is so important to needy families while their children are not in school."

Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, and Vanessa Allen McCloud, Urban League president and CEO, likewise expressed their appreciation to the Hard Rock and its employees for the donations.

Hard Rock Casino opening guitar smash

1 of 13
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pros and cons of cryptocurrency rewards credit cards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts