Three NWI community organizations win big thanks to new Gary casino

GARY — Three Northwest Indiana community organizations have hit the jackpot thanks to the new Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

Casino officials recently presented checks worth $30,000 each to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana and the Urban League of Northwest Indiana.

The surprise donations came from proceeds generated during an employee friends and family event held at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana prior to the May 14 grand opening of the $300 million land-based gaming facility adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.

"Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is committed to help local charities in Gary and Northwest Indiana have the financial resources to support their constituents in times of need," said Matt Schuffert, casino president.

Schuffert last week was joined by various Hard Rock Casino executives as he presented oversized guitar-shaped checks to leaders and staff at each of the three organizations.

"We depend on the support of partners like Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. We truly appreciate their generosity," said Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.