Time running out for Northwest Indiana Powerball winner to claim $50,000 prize
Time running out for Northwest Indiana Powerball winner to claim $50,000 prize

A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Hebron and worth $50,000 will expire if the prize is not claimed by Sept. 3.

The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging Region residents to check their pockets, their purses and anywhere else they might keep their lottery tickets to see if they are the winner.

According to lottery officials, the Powerball ticket was purchased for the March 7 Powerball drawing at Hebron Amstar, 206 N. Main St.

It matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.

The winning numbers for the March 7 drawing were 7, 15, 21, 33, 62 and Powerball 23.

Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.

A person holding the winning ticket should sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winner must schedule an appointment on the HoosierLottery.com website to bring the ticket by Sept. 3 to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, to claim the prize.

