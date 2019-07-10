A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in La Porte and worth $50,000 will expire if the prize is not claimed by Aug. 1.
The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging Region residents to check their pockets, their purses and anywhere else they keep their lottery tickets to see if they are the winner.
According to lottery officials, the Powerball ticket was purchased for the Feb. 2 Powerball drawing at Family Express, 515 J St., La Porte.
It matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.
The winning numbers for the Feb. 2 drawing were 10, 17, 18, 43, 65 and Powerball 13.
Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.
A person holding the winning ticket should sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket and bring it by Aug. 1 to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, to claim the prize.