WATCH NOW: Face masks, social distancing required at Indiana casinos until at least June 1

Face masks must continue to be worn by all Indiana casino guests and employees until at least June 1 to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

The Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) said the industry itself requested permission to continue their coronavirus prevention and safety protocols for another month, despite Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb replacing the state's face mask mandate April 6 with merely a strong recommendation for Hoosiers to wear face masks in public places.

The industry guidelines require casino visitors to wear a face mask at all times except when eating, drinking or smoking while seated at a slot machine, bar or restaurant table.

In addition, face masks always must be worn and smoking is prohibited at all table games.

The rules also require casinos to limit events likely to attract large crowds, display advisory signs about COVID-19 symptoms, continue to regularly clean and disinfect casino games and equipment, and promote social distancing by turning off every other slot machine.

As an alternative to turning off machines, several Northwest Indiana casinos, including the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond and the Hard Rock Casino in Gary that opens May 14, have rearranged their gaming floors to increase spacing between players.