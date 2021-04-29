WATCH NOW: Face masks, social distancing required at Indiana casinos until at least June 1

 Skip to main content
Patience is essential for visitors to Northwest Indiana's reopened casinos

Face masks must continue to be worn inside Indiana casinos until at least June 1, and some slot machines — such as these photographed at the former Majestic Star Casino in Gary — will remain out of service to promote social distancing between players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 Dan Carden, file, The Times

Face masks must continue to be worn by all Indiana casino guests and employees until at least June 1 to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

The Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) said the industry itself requested permission to continue their coronavirus prevention and safety protocols for another month, despite Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb replacing the state's face mask mandate April 6 with merely a strong recommendation for Hoosiers to wear face masks in public places.

The industry guidelines require casino visitors to wear a face mask at all times except when eating, drinking or smoking while seated at a slot machine, bar or restaurant table.

In addition, face masks always must be worn and smoking is prohibited at all table games.

The rules also require casinos to limit events likely to attract large crowds, display advisory signs about COVID-19 symptoms, continue to regularly clean and disinfect casino games and equipment, and promote social distancing by turning off every other slot machine.

As an alternative to turning off machines, several Northwest Indiana casinos, including the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond and the Hard Rock Casino in Gary that opens May 14, have rearranged their gaming floors to increase spacing between players.

Coming Sunday, take a Ride with Justin Dyer, a Specialist with LaPorte Police.

The Horseshoe, for example, has moved some of its slot machines into its poker room and relocated poker to the temporarily closed Venue event space. The Hard Rock similarly will have slot machines spread throughout its Hard Rock Live performance space.

The rules also prohibit self-service food offerings, such as buffets. Though Hard Rock's Fresh Harvest buffet is slated to open when the casino does with employees serving customers their buffet selections.

The IGC noted the industry-adopted COVID-19 prevention measures only are minimum standards, and individual casinos or local health departments can impose more stringent restrictions as needed.

Download PDF Indiana Gaming Commission notice on casino COVID-19 prevention protocols

