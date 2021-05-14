WATCH NOW: Guitar smash marks opening of new Hard Rock Casino in Region

The Hard Rock Casino employs approximately 1,200 workers across the property, and Lucas pledged the new casino will prioritize spending its money with Gary and Northwest Indiana companies just as it did throughout the construction process.

"We will continue, as we operate this facility, to help to cultivate and build local partnerships and help the local vendors be able to provide services and products for us. That's a commitment that we have as a company as we go into local communities, and it will be no different here in Gary," Lucas said.

Indeed, the economic development and employment possibilities in Gary made possible thanks to the Hard Rock were on the minds of many as officials spoke in front of the new casino's 37-foot tall guitar marquee on a brilliantly sunny spring morning.

"Today is a special day. A day that we will never forget. A day that puts Gary on a new course of economic growth and endless opportunities," said state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a key proponent of the 2019 Indiana law authorizing the Gary casino relocation.