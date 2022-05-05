WATCH NOW: Mayor picks $1.73 billion Bally's plan for Chicago casino

The city of Chicago is one step to closer to achieving its long-sought dream of a casino inside city limits as a way to try to keep at home the money currently being spent by Chicago residents at Northwest Indiana gaming destinations.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday she's recommending the city council approve Rhode Island-based Bally's Corp. to construct and operate a $1.74 billion casino, hotel and entertainment facility northwest of the Loop, near the southern tip of Goose Island.

The Bally's plan calls for a casino with space for 3,400 slot machines and 170 table games. That's slightly fewer gaming positions than the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond had at its peak about a decade ago.

For comparison, Horseshoe currently offers guests 1,885 slots and 115 tables, the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary similarly features 1,612 slots and 79 tables, Ameristar Casino East Chicago has 1,266 slots and 47 tables, and the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City is at 1,420 slots and 30 tables.

Bally's also plans to build at its site, adjacent to the Chicago River at Halsted Street and Chicago Avenue, a 500-room hotel tower, a 3,000-seat theater, an outdoor park and music venue, a Riverwalk extension, six restaurants, a cafe and food hall, and other amenities.

"This site will have it all," Lightfoot said. "Its hotel and casino design have been sited and sculpted to form an iconic, memorable gateway and skyline along the Chicago River, meaning that, once completed, it will seamlessly blend in to our city's existing landscape."

Bally's was selected by the mayor following an extensive review process, community meetings and negotiations among all the bidders, including Hard Rock Chicago and Rivers 78.

Lightfoot said Bally's was chosen, in part, because it offered the highest minimum capital commitment; an up-front payment of $40 million to the city and $4 million each year thereafter, in addition to wagering taxes; up to 6,000 temporary and permanent jobs; a labor peace agreement; and efforts to ensure the benefits of the casino are equitably available to all Chicago residents.

The mayor also noted Bally's has no other casinos in the Chicagoland market, unlike Hard Rock in Gary and Rivers in Des Plaines, Illinois — ensuring Bally's will be focused entirely on its Chicago property.

"We are confident that Bally's Tribune Publishing Center development will shore up the city's pension funds, create thousands of good-paying jobs and lead to a bright financial future for our city," Lightfoot said.

Bally's is an old name in gaming recently acquired by a new company. Until 2020, Bally's was known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings and its 15 casinos in 14 states, including the former Tropicana Casino in Evansville, Indiana, and the former Jumer's Casino in Rock Island, Illinois, mainly were acquired through purchases, not new construction.

Soo Kim, chairman of Bally's Corp. board of directors, said he's confident Bally's has made a good bet on Chicago that will pay off for the city, its residents, and Bally's.

"Chicago is a unique and vibrant city, deserving of world-class gaming and entertainment destination that is of, by, and for the people by driving the local economy, supporting local labor, creating multigenerational wealth for minority investors, and showcasing the best of what the city has to offer," Kim said.

Assuming the mayor's selection is ratified by the city council, Bally's also will have to win approval from the Illinois Gaming Board to officially acquire the Chicago casino license created by the 2019 Illinois General Assembly.

The gaming board generally has moved at a very deliberate pace in awarding new Illinois casino licenses.

For example, the south suburban Cook County license, also created in 2019, only was designated for Wind Creek Illinois in December 2021 for its planned casino and hotel complex adjacent to Interstate 80/294 at Halsted Street, on the border of Homewood and East Hazel Crest, Illinois.

Bally's plans currently call for its Chicago casino to debut in early 2026. It also hopes to open a temporary casino with up to 800 slot machines and table game seats by mid-2023 at the Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave.

It's not yet known how a Chicago casino will affect gaming in Northwest Indiana. Many city residents still will live closer to an Indiana casino than the Bally's location, and getting to and parking at a Region casino almost certainly will be easier than heading downtown.

Horseshoe (Caesar's), Ameristar (Penn National), Hard Rock, and Blue Chip (Boyd) also are affiliated with major, national casino brands offering loyalty programs and benefits that likely will be more generous than the smaller Bally's can provide, particularly with the high gaming taxes it will have to pay in Chicago.

At the same time, Illinois Municipal League Executive Director Brad Cole said he has no doubt the Bally's casino will accrue plenty of benefits for Chicago and Illinois at the expense of Indiana.

"A Chicago casino will provide a real boost to the city's revenues by $200 million to support police and fire pension funds as well as to the state's revenues by $200 million to support capital improvement projects statewide," Cole said.

"Even more importantly, the casino will create thousands of new jobs and repatriate gaming revenues going to fund Indiana essential services. This is clearly an important project for both the city and the state."

