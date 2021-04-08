WATCH NOW: New Hard Rock Casino has its guitar out, getting ready to jam

"Things are getting extremely exciting. We're really hitting the finish line here as we get down to right around five weeks until we open the doors to the public," Schuffert said. "Our team is coming together nice. We're having a lot of success hiring new members of our band."

Under state law, employees at the Majestic Star Casino located on Lake Michigan at Gary's Buffington Harbor are guaranteed jobs at the Hard Rock Casino.

The Majestic Star is permanently closing April 18 to transition employees and some gaming equipment to the new Gary casino.

"As Majestic Star winds down their operations there, and really celebrates a great legacy over there, we're looking forward to bringing that team over here and really putting together one big, great team," Schuffert said.

Schuffert said patrons used to visiting the Majestic Star, or other Northwest Indiana casinos, are in for a pleasant surprise when they enter the Hard Rock for the first time.

"They're going to walk in here and I think just be blown away, from the level of finishes you're going to see, the team members from a guest service perspective are going to be on the top of their game," Schuffert said.