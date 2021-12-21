WATCH NOW: Terre Haute casino project facing new legal challenge

Several IGC members took issue with Full House — as an Indiana casino licensee — accusing the IGC of operating in bad faith and seeking to hold up the long-sought Terre Haute casino project that's expected to create more than 400 jobs.

In particular, IGC Chairman Michael McMains, who initially favored Full House over Churchill in the Terre Haute selection process, said he now believes he "may have made a mistake" with that vote.

"Important criteria that we consider when granting gaming licenses to licensees in the state of Indiana, based on Indiana law, is their character, their integrity, their reputation, their behavior," McMains said.

"And frankly, this action of filing these complaints can only be viewed by me as sour grapes. I think it's vindictive, it's malicious, I think it's frivolous. I'm embarrassed for Full House for having done this....You will not prevail."

Terre Haute was assigned a state gaming license by the 2019 General Assembly as part of a plan to consolidate Gary's two gaming licenses into one, and to allow the Gary casino to relocate from Lake Michigan to a land-based site adjacent to Interstate 80/94 at Burr Street.