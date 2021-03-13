WATCH NOW: Winter weather chills Northwest Indiana casino revenue in February

Horseshoe this month is hoping new electronic craps, blackjack and dual roulette games will bring guests in, along with the opportunity to watch the various March college basketball tournaments at The Book sports book.

Jenkins said the Horseshoe also remains on track to reopen its popular poker room by the end of March or very early April, in accordance with the Gaming Commission's COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

"We're doing our best. We're being really aggressive and we've got some really great talent in the room. Our old poker manager is back," Jenkins said. "So we're looking forward to getting that business back up and running."

The state's February weather also froze Hoosiers' formerly insatiable appetite for sports wagering.

Gaming commission data show Indiana casinos and their online affiliates handled $273.9 million in sports bets last month, a 21% decline compared to January and bringing an end to a streak of five consecutive months with a new record sports wagering handle.

At the same time, analysts expect Indiana's sports wagering handle to bounce back in March as the Hoosier State is hosting the entire NCAA men's basketball tournament at multiple sites across central Indiana.