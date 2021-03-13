WATCH NOW: Winter weather chills Northwest Indiana casino revenue in February
The heavy snow and frigid cold that repeatedly pummeled Northwest Indiana last month appears to have prompted many would-be gamblers to stay in their warm homes, instead of heading out to their favorite casinos.
Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show statewide casino win, or the money left after paying winning bettors, dropped 31% in February compared to February 2020.
All four Northwest Indiana casinos felt the chill. The monthly year-over-year decline in win was 40% at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, 30% at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, 28% at the Majestic Star Casinos in Gary, and 17% at Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, according to the Gaming Commission.
Kathryn Jenkins, Horseshoe senior vice president and general manager, said casino guests and employees alike struggled to make it in during the repeated snow storms that blanketed the Region in early February.
"It was a ghost town for at least the first two-and-a-half weeks," Jenkins said. "You could walk the casino floor and see maybe 10 people when you'd see hundreds on a regular day without weather."
Jenkins said Horseshoe attendance and wagering rebounded in the second half of February but it wasn't enough to make up for the comparative lack of players earlier in the month.
Horseshoe this month is hoping new electronic craps, blackjack and dual roulette games will bring guests in, along with the opportunity to watch the various March college basketball tournaments at The Book sports book.
Jenkins said the Horseshoe also remains on track to reopen its popular poker room by the end of March or very early April, in accordance with the Gaming Commission's COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
"We're doing our best. We're being really aggressive and we've got some really great talent in the room. Our old poker manager is back," Jenkins said. "So we're looking forward to getting that business back up and running."
The state's February weather also froze Hoosiers' formerly insatiable appetite for sports wagering.
Gaming commission data show Indiana casinos and their online affiliates handled $273.9 million in sports bets last month, a 21% decline compared to January and bringing an end to a streak of five consecutive months with a new record sports wagering handle.
At the same time, analysts expect Indiana's sports wagering handle to bounce back in March as the Hoosier State is hosting the entire NCAA men's basketball tournament at multiple sites across central Indiana.
"Last year, before the pandemic shut down sports, we saw Indiana’s love of basketball begin to shine. And this March, that might be particularly so," said Dustin Gouker, analyst for PlayIndiana.com. "Hosting the entire tournament will almost certainly create a surge in interest in wagering on the games."