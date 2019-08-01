A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northwest Indiana expired Thursday with no one claiming the $50,000 prize.
Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed to The Times the winning ticket purchased at Family Express, 515 J St., LaPorte, for the Feb. 2 Powerball drawing, was not turned in for payment at Indianapolis lottery headquarters prior to the 4 p.m. Region time deadline.
The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball to earn the $50,000 prize.
The winning numbers were 10-17-18-43-65 and Powerball 13.
Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.
Now, instead of going home with the ticket holder, the prize money will remain in the lottery prize pool for future payments to other winners, according to Hoosier Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough.
This was the third $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in the Region to expire in the last 11 months.
Past winning tickets sold at Speedway gas stations in Griffith and Munster went unclaimed in September and April, lottery records show.
Rosebrough said the lottery encourages all players to carefully check their tickets against the winning numbers before disposing of them.