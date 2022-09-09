Winning Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $19.5 million sold in Northwest Indiana

MUNSTER — Someone who bought a Hoosier Lotto ticket at a gas station adjacent to the Indiana-Illinois state line is a multi-millionaire.
The Hoosier Lottery said one ticket sold in the state for Wednesday's Hoosier Lotto drawing matched all six numbers to win a jackpot worth $19.5 million.
The winning numbers for the drawing were: 3, 5, 8, 18, 31 and 40.
The lucky ticket was purchased at the Circle K Exxon station at 10 45th Street in Munster, right on the town's border with Lansing.
The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place and consider consulting a financial adviser.
To claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.
- WATCH NOW: 5 passenger vehicles, 1 motorcycle involved in massive Ridge Road wreck
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Rosebud Steakhouse, Sweet-N-Smooth, Fisherman's Island, Twisted Sugar and Crumbl opening
- Hotel receives final approval from commission
- Portage restaurant employee nabbed smoking meth before work, police say
- UPDATE: Coroner ID's woman killed in Region crash with train
- Defendant looked at camera, fired shot that killed brother, court records allege
- Driver sobs after learning he plowed into Portage home, vehicles after drinking, police say
- Region driver dead, 4 children hospitalized following high-speed crash, police say
- Gary closes Lake Street beach after finding an unknown dark substance in the water
- Trooper hit by suspected impaired driver for 4th time in 6 months, police say
- Chesterton mourns death of longtime police sergeant and SRO
- Over 600 single-family housing units could be coming to Crown Point
- Lanes reduced for bridge work next week on Indianapolis Boulevard
- Crown Point bullies Merrillville late to upset the Times No. 1
- UPDATE: Lake Station man shot to death, officials say
Records show the Hoosier Lotto six-number draw game rolled over with no winner in 88 consecutive biweekly drawings before someone hit the jackpot on the 89th try.
The lottery said the most recent prior top prize winner claimed $5 million on a ticket sold in Franklin, Indiana, for the Oct. 30, 2021, drawing.
The odds of winning the Hoosier Lottery jackpot are 1 in 9,366,819. The overall odds of winning any Hoosier Lotto prize are 1 in 6.
The Times' coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of The Hammond Times on July 6, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
The Times' coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the early edition front page of The Hammond Times on July 6, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
The Times' coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of The Hammond Times on July 7, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
The Times' coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
A photo page in The Hammond Times on July 7, 1959, shows sights from the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
Vidette-Messenger coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of The Vidette-Messenger on July 6, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
Vidette-Messenger coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of the Vidette-Messenger on July 7, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
The Times' coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of The Hammond Times on July 6, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
The Times' coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the early edition front page of The Hammond Times on July 6, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
The Times' coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of The Hammond Times on July 7, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
The Times' coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
A photo page in The Hammond Times on July 7, 1959, shows sights from the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
Vidette-Messenger coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of The Vidette-Messenger on July 6, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
Vidette-Messenger coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of the Vidette-Messenger on July 7, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.