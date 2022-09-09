 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Winning Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $19.5 million sold in Northwest Indiana

  • 0
Hoosier Lotto logo

MUNSTER — Someone who bought a Hoosier Lotto ticket at a gas station adjacent to the Indiana-Illinois state line is a multi-millionaire.

The Hoosier Lottery said one ticket sold in the state for Wednesday's Hoosier Lotto drawing matched all six numbers to win a jackpot worth $19.5 million.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 3, 5, 8, 18, 31 and 40.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Circle K Exxon station at 10 45th Street in Munster, right on the town's border with Lansing.

The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

People are also reading…

Records show the Hoosier Lotto six-number draw game rolled over with no winner in 88 consecutive biweekly drawings before someone hit the jackpot on the 89th try.

The lottery said the most recent prior top prize winner claimed $5 million on a ticket sold in Franklin, Indiana, for the Oct. 30, 2021, drawing.

The odds of winning the Hoosier Lottery jackpot are 1 in 9,366,819. The overall odds of winning any Hoosier Lotto prize are 1 in 6.

Northwest Indiana newspapers report on 1959 visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago

Queen Elizabeth II visited Chicago July 6, 1959. This gallery shows how the newspapers in Northwest Indiana covered her trip to the city.

1 of 6
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Big jackpot Powerball lottery game turns 30

Big jackpot Powerball lottery game turns 30

Since April 22, 1992, the Powerball jackpot has been hit 393 times for a total of $25 billion in prizes, and another $23 billion has been paid out on some 1.7 billion non-jackpot winning tickets.

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts