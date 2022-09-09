Winning Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $19.5 million sold in Northwest Indiana

MUNSTER — Someone who bought a Hoosier Lotto ticket at a gas station adjacent to the Indiana-Illinois state line is a multi-millionaire.

The Hoosier Lottery said one ticket sold in the state for Wednesday's Hoosier Lotto drawing matched all six numbers to win a jackpot worth $19.5 million.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 3, 5, 8, 18, 31 and 40.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Circle K Exxon station at 10 45th Street in Munster, right on the town's border with Lansing.

The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Records show the Hoosier Lotto six-number draw game rolled over with no winner in 88 consecutive biweekly drawings before someone hit the jackpot on the 89th try.

The lottery said the most recent prior top prize winner claimed $5 million on a ticket sold in Franklin, Indiana, for the Oct. 30, 2021, drawing.

The odds of winning the Hoosier Lottery jackpot are 1 in 9,366,819. The overall odds of winning any Hoosier Lotto prize are 1 in 6.