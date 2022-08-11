Winning Powerball ticket sold in Region expires after no one claims $50,000 prize

A winning Powerball lottery ticket purchased in Northwest Indiana expired Thursday with no one claiming the $50,000 prize.

Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed to The Times that the winning ticket sold for the Feb. 12 Powerball drawing at Speedway, 98 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, was not turned in for payment at Indianapolis lottery headquarters prior to the 180-day deadline.

The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball to earn the game's third-highest prize.

The winning numbers were 8, 10, 21, 41, 62 and Powerball 7.

Now, instead of going home with the ticket holder, the prize money will remain in the lottery prize pool for future payments to other winners, according to Hoosier Lottery spokesman Jason Mueller.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1 in 913,129. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Mueller said the lottery encourages all players to carefully check their tickets against the winning numbers before disposing of their tickets.

Records show largest-ever unclaimed prize in Indiana was a $4.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot sold in Indianapolis in August 2016 that expired in February 2017 with no one ever presenting the winning ticket for payment.

Separately, the Hoosier Lottery is expected next week to announce its sales totals for the 2022 state budget year that ran from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

Officials said in May the lottery was on pace to generate $1.7 billion in ticket sales for the year, just shy of the record $1.74 billion set in 2021.

If that goal was met, the state of Indiana would receive an estimated $340 million in lottery profits after deducting prize costs and expenses, and making other adjustments.