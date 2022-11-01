Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE — The Halloween Powerball drawing nearly delivered a $1 billion treat to someone who bought their ticket in Northwest Indiana.

The Hoosier Lottery announced Tuesday that a ticket sold for Monday's game matched the five white balls, 13-19-36-39-59, but not the red Powerball, 13, to win $1 million — the game's second-highest prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Speedway gas station on the south side of U.S. 30 at Broadway in Merrillville, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The lottery recommends that the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place, and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 before bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

No one matched all of Monday's winning numbers. As a result, the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $1.2 billion — the second-highest top prize in Powerball history.