urgent

Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Northwest Indiana

Lottery Jackpot

The Hoosier Lottery announced Tuesday that a ticket sold in Merrillville for Monday night's $1 billion Powerball drawing matched all five white balls, but not the red Powerball, to win $1 million — the game's second-highest prize.

 Charlie Neibergall, file, Associated Press

MERRILLVILLE — The Halloween Powerball drawing nearly delivered a $1 billion treat to someone who bought their ticket in Northwest Indiana.

The Hoosier Lottery announced Tuesday that a ticket sold for Monday's game matched the five white balls, 13-19-36-39-59, but not the red Powerball, 13, to win $1 million — the game's second-highest prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Speedway gas station on the south side of U.S. 30 at Broadway in Merrillville, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

A ticket sold in Merrillville for Monday's $1 billion Powerball drawing matched all five white balls, but not the red Powerball, to win $1 million — the game's second-highest prize.

The lottery recommends that the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place, and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 before bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

No one matched all of Monday's winning numbers. As a result, the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $1.2 billion — the second-highest top prize in Powerball history.

