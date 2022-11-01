Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE — The Halloween Powerball drawing nearly delivered a $1 billion treat to someone who bought their ticket in Northwest Indiana.
The Hoosier Lottery announced Tuesday that a ticket sold for Monday's game matched the five white balls, 13-19-36-39-59, but not the red Powerball, 13, to win $1 million — the game's second-highest prize.
The lucky ticket was sold at the Speedway gas station on the south side of U.S. 30 at Broadway in Merrillville, according to the Hoosier Lottery.
A ticket sold in Merrillville for Monday's $1 billion Powerball drawing matched all five white balls, but not the red Powerball, to win $1 million — the game's second-highest prize.
The lottery recommends that the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place, and consider consulting a financial adviser.
To claim the prize, the ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 before bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.
No one matched all of Monday's winning numbers. As a result, the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $1.2 billion — the second-highest top prize in Powerball history.
Northwest Indiana 2022 early voting sites, hours
Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Marc Chase
Judge Lorenzo Arredondo Justice Center, 3711 Main St., East Chicago
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Google Maps
Gary Public Library, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Lake County Courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Hobart Police and Community Center, 705 E. 4th St., Hobart
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St., Lowell
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Rd., Munster
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., Schererville
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
St. John Township Assessor's Office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Winfield Public Library, 10771 Randolph St., Winfield
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Google Maps
Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway, Chesterton
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Times file photo
Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St., Hebron
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
North Porter County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Times file photo
Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Times file photo
Union Township Fire Station #2, 267 N. 600 W., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
United Steelworkers Hall, 1100 Max Mochal Hwy. (SR 149), Chesterton
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
Valparaiso Fire Training Center, 355 Evans Ave., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
LaPorte County Office Complex, 302 W. 8th St., Michigan City
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Google Maps
LaPorte County Complex, 809 State St., LaPorte
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Google Maps
Former Coolspring Library, 7089 W 400 N, Michigan City
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Google Maps
Wanatah Town Hall, 104 N. Main St., Wanatah
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Provided
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.