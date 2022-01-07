 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Northwest Indiana
alert top story urgent

Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Northwest Indiana

Winfield Family Express

A Powerball lottery ticket sold at Family Express in Winfield for Wednesday's drawing matched all five white balls but not the red Powerball to win $1 million — the game's second-highest prize.

 Jon L. Hendricks, file, The Times

WINFIELD — Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.

The Hoosier Lottery announced Friday that a ticket sold for Wednesday's $632.6 million Powerball drawing matched all five white balls, but not the red Powerball, to win $1 million — the game's second-highest prize.

The Hoosier Lottery announced Friday that a ticket sold in Winfield for Wednesday's $632.6 million Powerball drawing matched all five white balls but not the red Powerball to win $1 million — the game's second-highest prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at Family Express, located at 8010 E. 109th Ave. in Winfield, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing were 6-14-25-33-46 and Powerball 17.

The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place, and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.

The Winfield winner is the second Powerball millionaire made in Northwest Indiana over the past eight months.

Stilianos Kyriakakis, of Chicago, won a $1 million Powerball prize on May 15, 2021, with a ticket he purchased at State Line Tobacco and Vape, 5 Gostlin St., Hammond.

