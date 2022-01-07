Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Northwest Indiana

WINFIELD — Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.

The Hoosier Lottery announced Friday that a ticket sold for Wednesday's $632.6 million Powerball drawing matched all five white balls, but not the red Powerball, to win $1 million — the game's second-highest prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at Family Express, located at 8010 E. 109th Ave. in Winfield, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing were 6-14-25-33-46 and Powerball 17.

The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place, and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.