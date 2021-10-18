Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Northwest Indiana

LAPORTE — Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in LaPorte is a $50,000 winner.

The Hoosier Lottery announced Monday that a ticket sold for the Saturday night multi-state Powerball drawing matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at Family Express #19, located at 1874 W. U.S. 20 in LaPorte, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball drawing were 30-31-41-42-48 and Powerball 3.

The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place, and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.