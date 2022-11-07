Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — It's not quite the $2 billion jackpot available for Monday night's drawing. But someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Valparaiso is a $50,000 winner.
The Hoosier Lottery recently announced a ticket sold for Wednesday's multi-state Powerball drawing matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.
The lucky ticket was sold at Triangle Liquors, 3210 N. Calumet Ave., Valparaiso, according to the Hoosier Lottery.
The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing were 2-11-22-35-60 and Powerball 23.
The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place, and consider consulting a financial adviser.
To claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.
This is the second Region winner of a big Powerball prize during the game's current record-setting run of 40 consecutive drawings with no one hitting the jackpot.
Hoosier Lottery records show a person named Steven O'Toole claimed a $1 million Powerball payout Friday on a ticket purchased for the Oct. 31 drawing at a Speedway gas station on the south side of U.S. 30 at Broadway in Merrillville.
Gallery: Adjusting the Old Lake County Courthouse's Clock
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for Daylight Saving Time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for Daylight Saving Time
Courthouse clock adjusted for Daylight Saving Time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for Daylight Saving Time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time