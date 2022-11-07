Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — It's not quite the $2 billion jackpot available for Monday night's drawing. But someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Valparaiso is a $50,000 winner.

The Hoosier Lottery recently announced a ticket sold for Wednesday's multi-state Powerball drawing matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at Triangle Liquors, 3210 N. Calumet Ave., Valparaiso, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing were 2-11-22-35-60 and Powerball 23.

The lottery recommends the person holding the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, keep the ticket in a secure place, and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 prior to bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

This is the second Region winner of a big Powerball prize during the game's current record-setting run of 40 consecutive drawings with no one hitting the jackpot.

Hoosier Lottery records show a person named Steven O'Toole claimed a $1 million Powerball payout Friday on a ticket purchased for the Oct. 31 drawing at a Speedway gas station on the south side of U.S. 30 at Broadway in Merrillville.