Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana

VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six-figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana.

The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Friday's drawing were 2-9-17-31-37.

The lottery recommends the ticket holder ensure the ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Valparaiso CA$H 5 win comes one week after a $1 million winning MegaMillions lottery ticket was sold at a Luke station in Griffith, and an Illinois man claimed a $19.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot on a ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 drawing at Circle K Exxon, 10 45th St., Munster.

Northwest Indiana lottery players also won CA$H 5 jackpots worth $602,500 in April on a ticket purchased in Hammond and $110,000 in March on a ticket purchased in Valparaiso, records show.

Last year, Region CA$H 5 players hit top prizes worth $524,271 in July on a ticket sold in Hobart, $480,981 in June on a ticket sold in Crown Point, and $1.1 million in February on a ticket sold in Lowell.

CA$H 5 is a daily, five-number draw game that costs $1 to play.

The jackpot starts at $75,000 and grows at least $5,000 a day until someone wins the jackpot by matching all five numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759. The odds of winning any CA$H 5 prize are 1 in 11.