Woman chosen to lead parent company of Gary's Majestic Star, Hard Rock casinos

As Spectacle's leader, Erpenbach is using her 28 years of casino experience to oversee construction of the company's future home that will be known as the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana when it opens next year adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street in Gary.

"I am very excited about this new chapter for Spectacle Entertainment," Erpenbach said.

"I'm grateful for the support of my team and colleagues. Good things are on the horizon for the company and the community; this is a first for Indiana and I'm honored and humbled to be a part of it."

Ground was broken in January by three members of Gary's Jackson 5 musical group for the 200,000 square foot Hard Rock Casino that will feature 1,650 slot machines and 80 table games; a sportsbook and bar; six restaurants, including a music-themed cafe; a Rock Shop retail store and a 2,000-seat Hard Rock Live venue for concerts and other entertainment.

A Hard Rock Hotel with 200 to 300 rooms is planned to be added to the property a couple years after the casino opens, along with an attached, multi-level parking garage to replace some of the surface parking lots the casino will have at the beginning.