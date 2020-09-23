Woman chosen to lead parent company of Gary's Majestic Star, Hard Rock casinos

GARY — The general manager of the Majestic Star casinos is taking on an added, historic role as chairwoman and chief executive officer of the casinos' parent companies, Spectacle Entertainment and Spectacle Gary.
Jahnae Erpenbach is believed to be the first woman to be appointed chairwoman of a casino company's board of directors in the history of the U.S. gaming industry and the first female casino CEO in Indiana.
Erpenbach has served as Spectacle's executive vice president for operations and Majestic Star general manager since March 2019 when the two Buffington Harbor casino boats were purchased by an investor group led by veteran Indiana casino executive Rod Ratcliff.
Ratcliff continues to hold a significant ownership stake in Spectacle, but left his post as chairman and CEO amid an Indiana Gaming Commission investigation of alleged campaign finance violations involving Ratcliff's former casino company, Centaur Gaming, and a 2016 southern Indiana congressional candidate.
Erpenbach was general manager of Centaur's Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand horse racing tracks and casinos before their 2018 sale to Caesars Entertainment.
She relocated to Northwest Indiana when Ratcliff formed Spectacle and purchased Majestic Star.
It was a homecoming of sorts for Erpenbach who led the Majestic Star marketing team in 2002 when it was owned by Detroit businessman Don Barden, and competed with an adjacent casino boat owned by Donald Trump, now president of the United States.
As Spectacle's leader, Erpenbach is using her 28 years of casino experience to oversee construction of the company's future home that will be known as the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana when it opens next year adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street in Gary.
"I am very excited about this new chapter for Spectacle Entertainment," Erpenbach said.
"I'm grateful for the support of my team and colleagues. Good things are on the horizon for the company and the community; this is a first for Indiana and I'm honored and humbled to be a part of it."
Ground was broken in January by three members of Gary's Jackson 5 musical group for the 200,000 square foot Hard Rock Casino that will feature 1,650 slot machines and 80 table games; a sportsbook and bar; six restaurants, including a music-themed cafe; a Rock Shop retail store and a 2,000-seat Hard Rock Live venue for concerts and other entertainment.
A Hard Rock Hotel with 200 to 300 rooms is planned to be added to the property a couple years after the casino opens, along with an attached, multi-level parking garage to replace some of the surface parking lots the casino will have at the beginning.
The Majestic Star gaming facilities on Lake Michigan, including the former Trump casino, will permanently close once the Hard Rock Casino opens.
