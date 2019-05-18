Gary Works sinter plant suffering operational difficulties

U.S. Steel said it's been suffering technical problems at Gary Works at the sinter plant, which turns iron ore dust into an iron ore for use in the blast furnaces.
"While reviewing operational data, U. S. Steel recently discovered that there were operational difficulties associated with the sinter plant and the associated quench reactors," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox said. "We have since implemented corrective actions to ensure the system is operating properly and in compliance with applicable requirements."
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the largest employers in the Region and the founder of the city of Gary, alerted the Indiana Department of Environmental Management about the issue at its flagship steel mill at 1 Broadway at the Lake Michigan shoreline in Gary.
"We notified IDEM last week of the self-discovered issue and will continue working with IDEM to address any questions," Cox said. "We are committed to our shared environment and complying with all environmental laws and regulations."
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management spokespeople said they were unaware of the situation and that no fines have been levied against the company for pollution related to the operational issues.