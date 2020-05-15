GOP agitates for chance to negotiate COVID-19 re-opening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — House Republicans agitated Thursday for a say in how Illinois reopens for business during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging majority Democrats to add it to the agenda of a long-delayed legislative session.

Rep. Mike Murphy said during a conference call with reporters that Gov. J.B. Pritzker must move away from a “one-size-fits-all approach that has been devastating to families and small businesses." He was referring to the Democratic governor's executive orders that have closed businesses and kept people in their homes, as well as his five-stage plan for reopening, called “Restore Illinois."

Lawmakers have been absent from Springfield since early March to keep from creating a COVID-19 cluster in the Capitol. Democrats who control the House and Senate on Wednesday called for the General Assembly to be convened May 20-22.

“Restore Illinois" divides the state into four regions that can independently move into phases that permit more reopening of business and social integration based on how the coronavirus affects the area. Murphy, a Springfield Republican, said the plan “doesn’t allow nearly enough direct input from local officials.”

Pritzker, resisting pressure from Republican-run neighbor states that have opened more aggressively, reiterated his preference for caution with a warning.