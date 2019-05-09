Hammond roofer, a veteran, named best of the best in nation

A roofer at Hammond-based Korellis Roofing, who served in the Iraq War, won the prestigious Best of the Best Award from the National Roofing Contractors Association and was featured on the cover of Professional Roofing Magazine, where he was written up in a six-page spread.
"Out of the thousands of roofers across North America, Brandon won the highest award any roofer can win," Korellis Roofing President Pete Korellis said. "Brandon was honored at the National Roofing Contractors Association Convention in Nashville this year and received a standing ovation from over 700 of his associates."
Reese, who's a foreman for Korellis Roofing, was named Best of the Best based on his selfless service and "extraordinary contributions to the roofing industry," according to the National Roofing Contractors Association.
He was deployed to Iraq in 2008, where he survived an improvised explosive device while in the gunner's hatch of a vehicle.
"The next thing I know, Brandon is back on the gun scanning for targets," his squad leader, now Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jered Stetter, told Professional Roofing Magazine. "For a brief moment, I had the realization Brandon had not only taken a blast but took the brunt of the blast to his face—mostly percussion and non-injuring—and yet there he was protecting me so I could do my job and not sweat the enemy approaching. This is a classic case of the utmost bravery, loyalty and selfless service many on the civilian side will never encounter. If one thing has ever been true, it is that I owe a debt of gratitude to Brandon Reese."