2 businesses move into AmeriPlex at the Port

Two new businesses are moving into the Diversey Building at AmeriPlex at the Port in Portage.
Johnson Brothers of Indiana and Dream Big Gymnastics leased Suites 104 and 102, taking over a total of 20,100 square feet in the sprawling industrial park tucked between Interstate 94 and the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.
Indianapolis-based Johnson Brothers of Indiana, a wholesaler of wine and liquor, signed a three-year lease with developer Holladay Properties to take over 5,600-square-foot in Suite 104. The distributor will use the flex space as a warehouse to store and distribute various alcoholic beverages.
Dream Big Gymnastics, currently a tenant in AmeriPlex at the Port, is expanding at a new location in the 385-acre industrial park at Interstate 94 and Ind. 249. The gymnastics school, which teaches toddlers through high school students, signed a five-year lease to take over 14,500 square feet in Suite 102. Starting next month, it will have more room to train students for competitive events as well as personal enrichment.
The Diversey Building, a 52,900-square-foot building at 6340 AmeriPlex Drive, is now 82% leased. It just has two spaces totaling 9,702 square feet left for leasing.
An investment group led by the Portage office of Holladay Properties handles leasing and property management at the business park in Portage. Other tenants include Fronius, MonoSol, GE Energy, Kirby Risk, B Nutty, Ozinga, Polymer Logistics, Falk PLI, Ironworkers Local 395, Quaker Steak and Lube, and Bass Pro Shops.
For more information, call 219-764-3104 or visit holladayproperties.com.
