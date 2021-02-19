219 Day won't be celebrated with a festival this year but Region Strong merchandise available

For the last few years, Hammond has been celebrating all things Region with an annual 219 Day party at the Hammond Civic Center.

Invented by Twitter humorist Region Rat Rants as a way of poking fun at Northwest Indiana's many quirks and eccentricities, the Region-themed holiday is observed on or around Feb. 19 in a reference to the Region's 219 area code. It's a celebration of eating too much Polish food, getting stuck behind trains, setting off fireworks year-round, working at the mill and everything that makes the Region the Region.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott's proclamation mentions "navigating around potholes like an expert sailor around icebergs, being used to dirty mountains of snow in parking lots until May, having to fit every Halloween costume you ever wore under a winter coat, shoveling a path to your barbecue grill in the winters, having a favorite gas station and fireworks stand that might be the same place, and having at least one polka played at your wedding."

But the coronavirus pandemic is keeping people from getting together to listen to cover brands, stuffing their faces with Zel's and White Castle, and scribbling their best material on “You Know You’re From ‘da Region If…” boards.