219 Health Network now offers rapid COVID-19 testing at 2 NWI locations

The 219 Health Network now is offering rapid coronavirus testing at its locations in Highland and East Chicago.

People can get results from a nasal swab in as little as 15 minutes at the 219 Health Network Clinics at 100 W. Chicago Ave., Suite F, in East Chicago and 8141 Kennedy Ave. in Highland.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms like fever, sudden loss of taste and or smell, chills, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, sore throat, a runny nose or headache can get tested.

"Indiana Department of Health officials are encouraging all Hoosiers with symptoms to get tested," the 219 Health Network said in a news release. "Those at high risk because they are 65 years of age and older and have chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity should be tested if they think they may have been exposed-even if they don’t have symptoms, according to state health officials."

The 219 Health Network has offered accessible medical care to Northwest Indiana residents with no insurance or with limited insurance since May 2018.