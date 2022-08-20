4 die from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana over past week

A three-week streak of no COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana has come to an end.

The Indiana Department of Health said four Lake County residents died because of the coronavirus over the past week, accounting for nearly one-seventh of the 29 COVID-19 deaths statewide.

There still have been no COVID-19 deaths this month in Porter or LaPorte counties, data show.

COVID-19 case counts also appear to be ticking down.

The seven-day average of 109 COVID-19 cases last week in Lake County fell from 131 cases two weeks ago. Porter County averaged 43 cases from 45, and LaPorte County tallied an average of 27 daily cases down from 35, according to the state health agency.

Statewide, an average of 1,944 cases were diagnosed daily over the past week. That's also less than the 2,121 average daily cases during the prior seven-day period.

The current spread of COVID-19 in Lake and Porter counties is classified as "Medium" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. LaPorte County is rated "Low" based on COVID-19 hospitalization and case count data.

The federal agency recommends individuals living in medium-rated counties who are at high risk for severe illness due to COVID-19 to speak with a health-care provider about the need to wear a mask or take other precautions.

The CDC also is urging every eligible American to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, as well as to get tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms of the virus.

Separately, Indiana's monkeypox case count grew by 24 last week to a total of 102 since the first monkeypox case was diagnosed June 18 in the Hoosier State.

More information about COVID-19 and monkeypox in Indiana is available online at in.gov/health.